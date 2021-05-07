Douglas M. Johnson, 79, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home. He was born March 22, 1942 to the late Flavis Johnson and the late Ruby Hall Johnson in Itawamba County. He worked as a sewing machine mechanic for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing softball, gardening, antique cars, fellowshipping with his friends at the corner store and spending time with his family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church with Bro.Gene O'Brian, Bro. Robert Wood, and Bro.David Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 8 at Fairview Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Jackie Johnson of Golden, daughters; Donna (Tommy) Crane of Belmont, Tanya (David) Holcomb of Belmont, Shannon Pruitt of Golden, and step-daughter, Kim (Chris) Moore of Belmont, grandchildren; Hannah Reeves of Guntown, Abby (Tyler) Wooten of Belmont, Emily Ivy of Belmont, Alivia (Adam) Kostelanski of Golden, Kaylee Holcomb of Belmont, Amber Holcomb of Belmont, Bella Holcomb of Belmont, Jada Holcomb of Belmont, Braxton Holcomb of Belmont, Bristol Holcomb of Belmont, Carlea Barnes of Marietta, Brady Pruitt of Tishomingo, Brewer Moore of Belmont, and 8 great grandchildren, sister; Janice (Bobby) Wood of Fairview, and sister in law, Gladys Johnson of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years; Estleen Johnson, his parents; Flavis and Ruby Johnson, brothers; Carlton Johnson, and Ted Johnson, grandson in law, Caleb Ivy, and a son in law, Tommy Reeves. Pallbearers will be Brady Pruitt, Bryan Wood, Josh Wood, Brewer Moore, Tyler Wooten, and Adam Kostelanski. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Jetton, Mark Horn, John King, Bill Worthy, Donnie Wood, Blain Evans, Devin Harnage, Tony Morris, Carter Wood, and his friends at the corner store. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
