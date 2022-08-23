Dr. Bob D. Johnson, 86, of Saltillo, died Monday morning, August 22, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 24, 1936, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. A longtime educator, Dr. Johnson earned his Ph.D. in Zoology at Arizona State University, and then taught at Arkansas State University for more than 30 years. He loved his students and created longtime friendships with many of them. After his retirement from ASU, Dr. Johnson became a successful and award-winning cattle breeder. This, again, allowed him the opportunity to work with young people through Future Farmers of America in Northeast Arkansas, and the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association. Dr. Johnson and his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Brenda Johnson, moved to Mississippi five years ago to be closer to their youngest daughter. They are members of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. Dr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Brenda G. Johnson of Saltillo; three daughters, D'Ann Mabry (Bill) of San Antonio, Texas, Bobbie Lynn Tshirhart (David) of Atascosa, Texas, and Stephanie King (Chris) of Saltillo, Mississippi; his twin sister, Bette Bock of Kenton, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Joseph Michael Johnson of San Antonio and Kyra Tomlin (Isaac) of Peppertown, Mississippi; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Poynor and Sam Johnson; two brothers, G.H. Johnson and Curtis Johnson; and a sister, Freda Leach. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Jonesboro Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101; or Faith Baptist Church, 553 CR 681, Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.