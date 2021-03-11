Dr. Gary W. Johnson, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Golden, Mississippi on September 14, 1942, the son of Vester Johnson and Thelon Johnson Cody. Gary was a graduate of Tupelo High School and The University of Mississippi. In 1967 he earned his doctorate from the University Of Tennessee School Of Dentistry. He practiced 36 years in dentistry, serving the communities of Booneville, Fulton and Tupelo. Gary was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. He was also a member of the American Dental Association and the Mississippi Dental Association. An outdoorsman, Gary enjoyed fishing at Pickwick, deep sea fishing in Florida, working in his yard, and entertaining his fuzzy companions, Charlie and Sarah. His family fondly remembers special vacations to Destin and trips to Disney World. Gary was an avid Ole Miss fan and never missed watching a game. He loved spending time with his granddaughter. Gary leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Nancy Johnson of Tupelo; two children, Stacy Wiese (Blain) and Leslie Martin (Dan); his son-in-law, David Chase Jr.; granddaughter, Lauren Emily Martin; brother, Mike Cody (Kathy); a special niece, Melanie Bray; sister-in-law, Brenda Chaffin; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lauren Chase; his mother, Thelon Cody; his father, Vester Johnson; his step-father, W.E. "Bill" Cody; his step-mother, Eva Lois Johnson; step-brother, Joe Barber (Joan); and his half-brothers, Joe Cody and Tom Cody. Visitation will be 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Gary's life will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. The family kindly requests that all friends and family wear masks and refrain from handshakes and hugs during the visitation and service. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Chris Bray, Dan Martin, Chris Johnson, Jim Baker, David Chase and Paul Ray Chaffin. Allen Sudduth will serve as honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801; or to TIRR Memorial Hermann, 1333 Moursund St, Houston, TX 77030. Expressions of sympathy may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.