TUPELO -- E . J. Johnson, 59, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Peoples Community Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 3-5p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Pine Grove cemetery in Dorsey, MS.

