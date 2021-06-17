Earnestine Johnson, 63, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence in Mantee, MS. Services will be on Saturday June 19 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday June 18 2021 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Callahan Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.