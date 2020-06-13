Ellis Horton Johnson, 85, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the NMMC. He was a farm maintenance worker and had retired from Sunshine Mills. He was owner of Johnson Variety Store and he enjoyed reading his bible, gardening and working on small engines and electronics. He was a member of Baldwyn Church of God. Private family services will held at Waters Funeral Home at a later date with with Bro. Elton McVey officiating Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cathern Adams Johnson of Wheeler; daughter, Ellen Johnson of Booneville; sons, Steve Johnson (Becky) of Guntown and John Ellis Johnson (Amy) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Mark Thomas (Amy), Jonathan Johnson (Tosha), Brad Johnson (Erin), Davie Johnson (Meagan) and Eli Johnson; (13) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Sam Lou Horton Johnson; one brother and three sisters. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
