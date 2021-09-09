Eric Johnson, 39, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at work in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at BancorpSouth Conference Center, 375 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6p.m. at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church, Shannon, MS. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
