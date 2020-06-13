SHANNON -- Ethell Johnson, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Shannon Ms. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arangements. Family and friends may sign the guest registy at www.agnewandsons.com.

