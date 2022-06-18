Eugenia F. Johnson, 68, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center Amory . She was born August 22, 1953 to the late Luther Corbet Fleming and the late Martha Pairlee Bridges Fleming in Itawamba County. She was a member of Norris Chapel Baptist Church. Eugenia enjoyed going to yard sales, gardening, playing with her dog, Rocky and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro.Ray Guin officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday June 21 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Chris Johnson of Jackson, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 sisters; Reba Bolton, Patricia Langley, and Mary Stapleton, all of Fulton, and Tillie (Cletus) Hearn of Booneville, 2 brothers; Tommy (Ester) Fleming of Mantachie, and Mack (Donna) Fleming of Fulton, and 3 special nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; Luther and Martha Pairlee Fleming, son; Terry Gregory Johnson, great-granddaughter; Keeley Elizabeth Johnson, niece; Sonya Hall, and a nephew; Doyle Dewayne Fleming Online condolences can be expressed at senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.