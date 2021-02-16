Eva Lois Johnson (March 14, 1919 - February 15, 2021) went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2021 just one month shy of her 102nd birthday. She led a rich and beautiful life serving her large family, her church family, and her community as well. Her love, care and concern for others was one of her most beautiful qualities. Eva Lois was a beloved longtime member of East Fulton Baptist Church for 75 years. She was one of the founding members of EFBC Women's Missionary Auxiliary and served as President in the 1950's. She held every position at church and did everything but preach. She served as Treasurer, Secretary, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed participating in Young At Heart, Food Committee, Choir, and feeding preachers and evangelists during revivals. Her passion and commitment to her faith in Jesus was evident in everything she did and each decision she made. She delighted in sharing His word with others. Eva Lois worked at the Bank of Mississippi in Fulton, MS for a total of 49 years, retiring once at age 66 for a few months, then returning to work for 14 more years before retiring at age 79. She blessed so many with her gift of hospitality, and anyone who was fortunate to sit at her table for a meal knew that they were loved. Countless enjoyed her amazing fried chicken, biscuits, yeast rolls, home grown vegetables and her unmatched pies and cakes. It was her complete joy to sit and share with the people she loved and you knew when in her presence that you were cared for and prayed for as she listened and encouraged. She leaves such a beautiful legacy for her large family of grandchildren, great- grandchildren,great-great grandchildren, and subsequent generations of nieces and nephews. Our lives will never be the same without her but we remain blessed and grateful that we had her for so many years. "Take two and butter em' while they're hot". Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday February 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Dewitt Bain officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, February 19th at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her step son; Gary (Nancy) Johnson, 1 grandson; Jeff Barber, 3 granddaughters; Susan (Christopher) Gates, Stacy (Blain) Wiese, and Leslie (Dan) Martin, great-grandchildren; Christy (Patrick) Garlotte, Ashley (Drew) Kittrell, Amy (Jason) Manning, Nicolas Barber Gates, Natalie Grace Gates, Lauren Emily Martin, great great grandchildren; Madyson Manning, and Grayson Manning. She was preceded in death by her husband; Thomas Gibson Barber whom passed away in 1947 and husband; Jessie Vester Johnson whom passed away in 2005, her parents; John Arthur and Minnie Dell Senter Prestage, son; Bobby Joe Barber, daughter in law; Joan Carolyn Raburn Barber, grandson; Phillip Alan Barber, granddaughter; Lauren Johnson Chase, sisters; Erna Montgomery, Eleanor Montgomery, Geraldine Gibson, and brothers; Gaddis Prestage, Hollis Prestage, Kermit Prestage, Bryce Prestage, and Price Prestage. Pallbearers will be Larry Montgomery, Bill Prestage, Art Prestage, Chip Prestage, Lee Presatge, Luke Montgomery, Brad Chatham, Mike Montgomery, Chance Prestage, and Mike Todd. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
