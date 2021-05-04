Eva Jane Johnson, 82, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Courtyard Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 16, 1938 to the late Edward Oddom and the late Flora McKee Oddom in Fulton and was a member of Mt.Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, playing bingo with her friends at the nursing home and spending time with her family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday May 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survive by 2 sons; Emmett (Carolyn) Johnson of Statesville, NC, Billy Jack (Debra) Johnson of Fulton, and 1 daughter; Mary (Bill) Sheffield of Fulton, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Dennis Oddom of Fulton, and a special friend, Brenda Crump of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband; Paul Gene Johnson, her parents; Edward and Flora Oddom, a infant son and a infant daughter. Pallbearers will be Johhny Rogers, Jeremy Johnson, Chad Gentry, Charles McMickin, Bailey McMickin, and Bradley McMickin. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.