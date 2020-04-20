Faye Johnson, 78, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Courtyards in Fulton. She was born July 6, 1941 to the late Claudie Crum and the late Dora Lou Newcomb Crum. She attended Amory Church of God. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and word search puzzles. A private family service will be 11:00 am on Thursday April 23, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Booneville. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughters: Karren Sasser of Fulton and Lynn Pounders of Golden; son, Scottie (Julie) Gray of Jennings, LA; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sister, Susie Paulk. Preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 1 sister, daughter, Debbie Garrison, son, Wade Cornelius, One grandchild Pallbearers are Raymond Bowling, Willie Bowling, Corey Jones, J.R. Spencer, D.J. Haney, Kyle Kelton, Alex Logan Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

