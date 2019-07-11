Elisha Gayle Johnson, 58, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born December 31, 1960 to the late Quitman Pitt Crawley and the late MaeDell Hale Crawley in Fulton. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, flowers, making crafts, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday July 12 ,2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Todd) Hughes of Fulton, son, Chris Gasaway of Fulton, grandchildren, Amber West, Rylee Claire Hughes, and Emersyn Grayce Hughes, all of Fulton, brothers, David Crawley of Florence, AL, Gerald (Kelly) Campbell of Fulton, Sisters, Leatrice Lee Crawley, Robbie Nell Whitehead, both of Florence, AL, Sally Cook and Sherry Pomeroy, both of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Ruth Ann Lesley, Louise West, Mary Neely, and 2 Brothers, Ralph Crawley, Sr., and Stevie Crawley. Pallbearers will be Andy Lesley, Ralph Crawley Jr., Kim Turner, Scotty Cleveland, Michael Gasaway, and Allen Crawley. Honorary pallbearers will be Tilghman Whitehead, and Michael Whitehead. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.