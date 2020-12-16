Geraldine Johnson, 81, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Northbrook Nursing Home in Jackson. She was born in Tupelo, December 6, 1939 to Vester and Betsy Davis and was a graduate of Tupelo High School. In 1958, she married Kenneth Johnson and they shared 46 years together until his death in 2004. She retired from AT&T after a lengthy career as a telephone operator. Geraldine enjoyed sewing, working puzzles; especially crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren who she loved immensely. She also really loved her dogs. She was a member of East Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed participating in Women's Bible Study. Survivors include, two children, Sherwood Johnson of Tupelo and Sachia Gunter and her husband, David of Jackson, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Mallory McNatt of Tupelo, Zachary Ross of Tupelo, Shea Johnson of Saltillo, Leah Bennett and her husband, William of Henderson, Tennessee, Andrew Johnson of Saltillo and Josh Gunter of Jackson, Tennessee; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Johnson; two children, Tammy Meeks and Shawn Johnson; and grandson, Ryan Meeks. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Gilvo Cemetery with her son-in-law, David Gunter officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
