Gladys Laverne Johnson at the age of 84 years old died Monday, July 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Itawamba County on September 1, 1937. She is the only child of William "Grady" Farris and Pearlie Pruitt Farris. On July 17, 1959, she married Teddy Hoyt Johnson; they shared 46 years together before his death on December 30, 2005. Gladys was the longtime Supervisor for the Lee County Health Department, prior she taught nursing at Northeast Junior College from 1966 until 1971. After her retirement, she enjoyed doing crafts. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing. Gladys' true joy was reading and studying the Holy Bible. She was a past member of Verona First Baptist Church and a current member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Gladys is survived by her three children, Anthony Johnson and his wife, Suzanne, of Franklin, Tennessee, Vanessa Davis and her husband, John, of St. Louis, Missouri, and William Johnson of Tupelo; four grandsons, Sean Davis and his wife, Jennifer, of High Ridge, Missouri, Eric Johnson of Springhill, Tennessee, Scott Davis and his wife, Kasey, of Garden City, Missouri, and Nick Johnson and his wife, Laura Jean, of Springhill; and nine great-grandchildren, Owen, Mason, Emylia, Avery, Aiden, Aubrey, Zoe, Camryn, and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, July 21, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A service honoring Gladys' life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.