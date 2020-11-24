73, passed away on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Mr. Isaiah Johnson was born to his late parents, Earzo Johnson and Jimora Porter on Oct. 11, 1947 in Monroe Co. He received his education from the Aberdeen Schools and was a construction worker many years. Isaiah Johnson is survived by his wife, Diane Johnson of Okolona. Two daughters; Dianelle Wallace and Lasaiah Johnson both of Okolona. One son; Michael Johnson of Tupelo. Three sisters; Mary Sue Forshee of Farburn, Ga., Marie McAllister of College Park, Ga., and Betty Killebrew of Indiana, Ind. One brother; Clem L. (Brenda) Johnson of Lake Wales, Fla. There are 2 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson, 2 step-grand daughters and 1 god grandson. The visitation will be on Fri., Nov. 27, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be Sat., Nov 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Dr. James Cook officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.