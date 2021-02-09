Jackie "Jackhammer" Johnson, 66, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1955 to Earnest Johnson and Quinnie Watts Johnson. He started driving a truck when he was 17 and in 1992 he started his own company, Dixieland Trucking. He loved playing music and he especially enjoyed making music with all of his buddies. He loved to make people laugh and striking up conversations. He dearly loved his parents and family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday February 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton speaking. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 1:30 pm Friday all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Cemetery. Survivors include his parents; children: Luke Johnson, Maretha Johnson, Marsha (Brian) Gray, Hannah (Mack) Beane; grandchildren: Brennan Gray, Abby Gray, Annabelle Gray; fiance, Tabatha Stanford of Saltillo, a host of other special family and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.