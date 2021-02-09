Jackie "Jackhammer" Johnson, 66, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1955 to Earnest Johnson and Quinnie Watts Johnson. He started driving a truck when he was 17 and in 1992 he started his own company, Dixieland Trucking. He loved playing music and he especially enjoyed making music with all of his buddies. He loved to make people laugh and striking up conversations. He dearly loved his parents and family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday February 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton speaking. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 1:30 pm Friday all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Cemetery. Survivors include his parents; children: Luke Johnson, Maretha Johnson, Marsha (Brian) Gray, Hannah (Mack) Beane; grandchildren: Brennan Gray, Abby Gray, Annabelle Gray; fiance, Tabatha Stanford of Saltillo, a host of other special family and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.