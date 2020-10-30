Jackie Wayne Johnson, 69, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born September 23, 1951 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He enjoyed driving log truck. He was a family man and enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren. A graveside service was held 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Dimple Johnson of Fulton; daughters: Melissa (Brian) Umfress of Fulton and Tracy (Mike) Blassingame of Fulton; son, John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson of Tupelo; many grand and great grandchildren, brother, Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton; sisters: Ruth Ann Adams, Cathy (Paul) Ashley, Ruby Beam, Katy Denson. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Amanda Bonita Bejarano, sister, Wanda G Johnson, brothers: Bobby Joe Johnson and Eugene Johnson Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

