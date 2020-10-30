Jackie Wayne Johnson, 69, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born September 23, 1951 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He enjoyed driving log truck. He was a family man and enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren. A graveside service was held 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Dimple Johnson of Fulton; daughters: Melissa (Brian) Umfress of Fulton and Tracy (Mike) Blassingame of Fulton; son, John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson of Tupelo; many grand and great grandchildren, brother, Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton; sisters: Ruth Ann Adams, Cathy (Paul) Ashley, Ruby Beam, Katy Denson. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Amanda Bonita Bejarano, sister, Wanda G Johnson, brothers: Bobby Joe Johnson and Eugene Johnson Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.