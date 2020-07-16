James Knox Johnson, 93, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Fl. He was born May 20, 1927 to Chester and Adell Johnson. He was a member of the East Booneville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He helped in the building of the Booneville City Park known as Kid's Town. He enjoyed creating and painting things. The highlight of his life was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service for his close friends and relatives will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Oaklawn Cemetery with Bro. Sean Musgrove officiating. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that you wear a mask and use hand sanitizer during the graveside service. He is survived by his wife, Louise Johnson; daughter, Lesia Cartwright (Steve); four sisters, Vera Taylor, Mirriam Riddle, Wanda Smith, and Barbara Borden; two grandchildren, Candace Crutchfield (Jonathan) and Sarah Musgrove (Sean); and three great-grandchildren, Shelby Crutchfield, Clark Musgrove, and Prentiss Musgrove. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brother-in-laws, Milton Taylor, Travis Riddle, Daryl Smith, and Bobby Borden. Condolences may be let at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
