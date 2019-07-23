Woodland-James Wayne Johnson, 51, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Mr. Johnson was born January 17, 1968 in Houston, MS to the late J.R. "Kenny" Johnson, SR. and Lydia M. Foster Johnson. He was employed by Lee Horn Farms. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Linn Hughes and Bro. Cody Childress officiating. Burial will be at Hughes Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Lydia M. Foster Johnson of Houston; his wife, Sharon K. Mullins Johnson of Woodland; one son, Steven Johnson of Woodland; one daughter, Sabrina Johnson of Woodland; three brothers, Paul Johnson (Barbara) of Houston, Charles Johnson (Amy) of Houston, J.R. Johnson, Jr.(Wanda) of Florida; two sisters, Angela Johnson Brown of Columbus, Rose Edwards (Joe) of Ackerman; one grandson, Dakota Johnson of Woodland; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, J.R. "Kenny" Johnson, SR; one uncle, George "Gus" Hughes; one niece, Mary Ladella Rose Edwards. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Lee Horn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Funeral Home in memory of James Johnson, Post Office Box 272, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
