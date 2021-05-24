Nettleton - Mary "Jean" Ray Brookman Johnson, 77, began her new life in Heaven on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born on April 22, 1944, in Lee County, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late E. A. Ray and Mary Allred Ray. Jean grew up in a large family, being one of nine siblings in the Carolina Community and she attended Carolina school. A woman with great work ethic, she went to work at Amory Garment, Lucky Star Industries in Nettleton, and lastly she retired from Hickory Springs in Tupelo. During her lifetime, she was blessed by God with a wonderful family. She married Lee Brookman and together they were blessed with a son. Jean was a loving mother, devoted wife, and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. After her husband Lee passed, Jean married Scotty Johnson in 1996 and they shared many happy years together. She was a longtime member of Bigbee Baptist Church and she loved the Lord. She had an inner joy provided by her faith in Jesus. She and her husband had many close friends at Bigbee Baptist Church and they liked to do everything together. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and she was passionate about helping children at St Jude. In her free time, she liked to go fishing and quilting. A woman with a true green thumb, she grew beautiful flowers and always had bountiful harvests from her vegetable garden. Above all, Jean loved her family greatly and they were blessed with a great role model of a true Christian woman. Her family knows that she is in the presence of the Lord and they will cherish the memories made through the years. Left behind to treasure her memories are her son, Danny Brookman (Jill), Nettleton; grandson, Daniel Brookman (Candice), Booneville; great-grand daughter, Sadie Grace Brookman, Booneville; sisters, Linda Cantrell (Jerry), Amory, Betty Tatum, Nettleton; brothers, Tommy Ray (Janice), Amory, Leonard Ray (Mary Nell), Itawamba County, and Bobby Ray (Pam), Okolona; and a host of nieces and nephews; and close friends at Bigbee Baptist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Brookman and Scotty Johnson; brothers, Wayne Ray, David Ray and Johnny Ray. A funeral service for Jean will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 am, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS with Pallbearers being Mike Abbott, Scott Tackett, Thaniel Tackett, Nathan Ray, and Matt Ray. Visitation for friends will be held from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.