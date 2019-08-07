A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Frances Virginia "Jenny" Wallis Johnson, 77 of Marietta, MS. is set for Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS., with interment to follow in Kirkville Cemetery in Marietta, MS. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00am until service time at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Bro. Bill Adams, Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Randy Clark will officiate the service. Mrs. Johnson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was born July 3, 1942 in Prentiss County, MS to Waymon B. Wallis and Ethel May Calvary Wallis. She was a homemaker and retired from Lane Industries where she was a factory worker. She was a member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS. Jenny is survived by her son, Shannon Ray Johnson (Leslie) of Baldwyn, MS; her daughters, Sandra Rae Johnson of Marietta, MS and Vickie Reed Johnson Windham (Ricky) of Mantachie, MS; 5 grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Abbey Johnson, Jimmy Ricky Windham II MD and Tyler Reed Windham (Morgan); her sisters, Louise Wallis Michael of Baldwyn, MS and Kathryn Wallis Johnson of Marietta, MS; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Jessie Reed Johnson; her father, Waymon B. Wallis; her mother, Ethel May Calvary Wallis; her brother, Arlin Wallis ; her sister, Eddie May Spencer and her brothers-in-law, Rex C. Johnson and Vaughn Michael. Pallbearers will be Mike Wilburn, Joe Roberts, Eddie Scott, Ralph Roberts, Junior Smith and Buck Edge. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Building Fund at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jenny Johnson.
