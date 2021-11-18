Jerry Lee Johnson, 49, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born on October 4, 1972 to Elvis Jimmy Johnson and the late Peggy O'Neal Cockrell Johnson. He worked at Southern Motion in Baldwyn. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time with his kids, watching football games, grilling, fishing with his boys, and spending time with his daddy. Services will be at noon on Saturday, November 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Brad Haumesser and Bro. Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Priceville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Nicole Johnson of 21 years; his two sons Lane, 10, and Aiden, 9; his dad Jimmy Johnson; his mother-in-law Brenda Owen (Bobby); sister-in-laws Ashley Owen (Jonathon) and Amy Owen (Caleb); father-in-law James Allred; brother-in-laws Jimmy Allred, Randy Allred (Wanda), Scotty Allred (Joanna); sister-in-law Tracey Janelle (Richard); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Johnson, brother-in-law Robby Allred, and sister-in-law Sandra Diane Allred. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
