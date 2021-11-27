Jerry M. Johnson Rattliff Community - Jerry Johnson passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed fishing, farming with Rusty, growing watermelons and was a car mechanic for several dealerships of the auto industry. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29, 2021 at 3:30 p. m. with Bro. Roger Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville cemetery. He is survived by his son, Jason Johnson (April), two grandchildren Mason and Chandler, brothers Larry Johnson (Betty), Ken Johnson (Kathy), sister Patsy Christian, brother-n-law Carrolton Graham (Barbra) He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinnon and Helen Johnson; brother Danny Johnson (Janice), brother-n-law Andy Christian. Pallbearers will be Rusty Whitaker, Dustin Whitaker, John Whitaker, Chris Johnson, Eli Johnson, Chris Curley. Honorary Pallbearers are Mason Chandler and Michael Johnson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Sunday 12:00 p. m. until service time at 3:30 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
