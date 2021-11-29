Jimmie Ray Johnson (82) passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sports with his family and his miniature horses. He was a member of Little Brown Baptist Church. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11-2 Tuesday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Jimmie is survived by his son, John Meinardi (Jan) of Corinth; his daughter, Cheryl Shannon (Michael) of Virginia; his sisters, Frances Brasfield-Tigrett of Pisgah and Lethal Dotson of Oklahoma; his granddaughters, Jessica Garland (Darren) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Kelsey Meinardi of Corinth; his grandson, Aaron Meinardi of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; his great-grandsons, Airmen 1st Class, Logan Garland of Langley, VA and Landen Garland of Stuart, FL and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Horne Meinardi Johnson; his parents, MC and Vera Murphy Johnson and his brothers, Quitman and Rodger D. Johnson. Pallbearers are; Timmy Knight, Scotty Knight, Aaron Meinardi, Rodney Palmer, Jimmy Humpal and Joe Palmer. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
