BOONEVILLE -- Jimmy Johnson, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.