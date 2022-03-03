Jody Bernard "Joey" Johnson, 44, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born to Bobby Neal and Ruby Johnson on November 29, 1977. Joey attended New Albany public schools and enjoyed music, westerns, and sports. He was a member of Unity Temple Holiness Church and a well-loved and gifted musician, who loved the Lord and his family. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Johnson; children: Jackson King of Tremont, MS, Jeremiah Gardner of Kingsland, GA, Josh Gordon of Pontotoc, MS, Kenyon and Jaylon Johnson of Ripley, MS Jamia Allen of Ripley,MS, Kiearra Howell of New Albany, MS; parents, Bobby and Ruby (Cameron) Johnson of Blue Mountain, MS; brothers: Bobby Johnson Jr., Pastor Tim (Joyce) Johnson, Gary (Sandra) Johnson, Kenneth (Amelia) Johnson; sisters: Stella Johnson and Lawanda (Edward) Coleman; father and mother-in-law, Eddie and Carlena Simpson of Blue Springs, MS; several other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Victory Life Center, New Albany, MS. Service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Face Masks are Required. Bailey Funeral Home, Okolona, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
