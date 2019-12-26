BELMONT, MS -- John Wayne Johnson, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Russellville Hospital in Russellville, AL. Services will be on Friday, December 27, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL.

