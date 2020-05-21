SHANNON -- Johnnie R. Johnson, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on 9-10:30 prior to service on Saturday at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

