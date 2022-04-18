General L. Johnson, Jr.

General Lee Johnson, Jr. age 60, was born June 5, 1961, to General and Gladys Johnson. He married Anita Starks and to this union two children was born, Shelia Johnson and Lawrence Johnson. He departed this life on April 13, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Lawrence Johnson, one daughter Shelia (Jeris) Roberson and one granddaughter, Heaven Le Angela Roberson all of Ripley, MS. One sister, Lillie (Lonnel) Perry of Walnut, MS, one brother, Billy (Bobbie) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI, one stepsister, Helen Cox, three stepbrothers, Charley James Jackson, John D. Jackson and William Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be today, April 19, 2022, from 9am service time of 2 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

