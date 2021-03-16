Joel Johnson, Jr. (82) passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He retired from Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a member of Booneville Church of Christ and served as a Deacon for 50+ years. He enjoyed making music, playing his fiddle, fishing, bird hunting and going to Northeast Basketball games. He also enjoyed the "Golden Circle Group" and trips with them. Private family services are Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in the Little Brown Cemetery. Joel is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen Johnson of Booneville; his son, Mike Johnson (Darlene) of Biggersville; his grandson, Michael Paul Johnson (Draea) of Corinth; his great-grandchildren, Jessika, Alex, Devon and Cameron; his great great-grandchild, Kylen and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Lillie Mae Johnson; his sisters, Donna Cunningham, Clara Williams and Mary Lou Johnson and his brothers, Jack, J.C., Bill and George Johnson. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
