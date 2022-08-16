Robert Leon Johnson Jr., 57, of New Albany, has been a resident of West Meade Place in Nashville, TN since May of 2018. He passed away peacefully at 8AM on Sunday, August 14, 2022. We are forever grateful for the care he received at West Meade Place and St. Thomas West Hospital. Services honoring the life of Robert will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 4PM in the sanctuary of New Albany Presbyterian Church with Bro. Bill Everett officiating. Visitation will be from 2PM until time of service. A private burial will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis, TN, alongside his father. Services will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Robert was born February 13, 1965, in Owensboro, KY, the son of Roma E. Johnson Hickman and the late Robert Leon Johnson Sr. He was the youngest of three sons. After graduating from Overton High School in Memphis, TN, Robert earned a degree in computer technology and traveled nationwide working in this field. After his health began to fail, he worked as an insurance agency manager in Tupelo, MS. Robert is a devout Christian and has always been an avid student of the Bible. He was a member of Bellvue Baptist Church of Memphis before moving to Mississippi where he joined Plantersville Baptist Church. He loved Lord and loved his church family. One of his favorite pastimes include music and often sang solo at his church. "Casting Crowns" has always been his favorite group Robert was a considerate, loving son and brother, he is loved beyond measure by all his family and many friends. Robert has always been known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his compassionate spirit and his willingness to help those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Roma E. Hickman (Authur), two brothers, Justin K. Goodman and Barry K. Goodman, two aunts, LaRita Roe (Kenny), Eva Jean Crunk, one uncle, Melvin L. Crafton (Linda) and a host of many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Marina Crafton Booth, Leo Crafton, his step-grandfather, Wayne R. Booth, Leo Crafton, one nephew, Brian K. Goodman, one uncle, Owen Crunk and cousin, Bradley Crunk.
