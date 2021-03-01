Tommy Ray Johnson Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, Feburary 27, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born in Amory on April 20, 1963, to Mary and Tommy Ray Johnson Sr. Tommy worked as a safety and compliance officer in the trucking industry for several years, most recently for D and D Transport. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tommy enjoyed music and hunting and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Tommy is survived by his mother, Mary Johnson of Tupelo; two children, Kerri Strickland of Horn Lake and Morgan Kramer (Steven) of Ecru; six grandchildren, Presley, Jackson, Bailey, Jase, Jude, and Sadie; his sister, Missy Hunter (Kirk) of Saltillo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sr. The family will honor Tommy's memory with a memorial service at a later date. W.E. Pegues is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
