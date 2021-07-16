Kathy Sue Johnson, 66, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence in Tremont, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 18, 12 p.m. at True Life Church, Hwy. 11 S., Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Begins Saturday, July 17, 6 p.m. until service time on Sunday at True Life Church. Burial will follow at Shady Valley Cemetery, Tremont, MS.

