Kathy Johnson, 67, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her residence in Memphis, TN. Services will be on at a later date at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.