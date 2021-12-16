KeAndre Miquon Johnson was born on September 20, 2002 in Amory, MS to Charles Johnson and Tiffany Stephens. KeAndre passed away on December 3, 2021. He was a member of Eastern Star M.B. Church. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, and cousin. He wasn't a stranger to anyone. He laughed and touched the hearts of many. He had a smile that would brighten up any room. He is survived by his father, Charles Johnson; his mother, Tiffany Stephens; brothers: Jakhori, Jayden, and JaCorien; sisters: Tykia, Khalei, Amirah, Zamariya, Zamoria, Jakhia, Hailey, and Ryleigh; grandfather, Nester Johnson; special grandmother/ aunt, Patsy Cousin; grandmother, Lucy Doss; aunts, Nicole Johnson and Celeste Barfield; uncles: Kevin (Shanette), Claude Hereford, and William Cousins; cousins: Kyndall, Kyren, De'Anthony, LaDarrius, Tramonie, and Tyree; special friend, Jasmine Camille Crump, and several other family members and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 4-6 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS. Services will be Saturday, December 18, 1:00 p.m. at Nettleton High School Gym. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.