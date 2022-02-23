Charles Keith Johnson, 66, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home. He was born November 9, 1955 to the late Charles Johnson and the late Dollie Rogers Johnson. Keith enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, wood working, and was a lifelong member and a Deacon of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. He worked at Mueller Copper Tube for over 34 years. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday February 25, 2022 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Hatfield, and Bro. Jeff Moses officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday February 24 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday February 25 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Melba Johnson of Fulton, 2 daughters; Melanie (Jason) Wood of Fulton, and Rachel (Steven) Cromeans of Belmont, sister; Ann Albritton of Tupelo, brother; Doug (Patti) Johnson of Castalian Springs, TN, grandchildren; Caleb Wood of Fulton, Makenna Wood of Fulton, Carter Cromeans of Belmont, and Collin Cromeans of Belmont, and a host of cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dollie Johnson. In Lieu of flower, memorials can be made to the Sandy Springs Cemetery Fund, 44 Johnson Road NE, Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
