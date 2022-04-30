Audis Kendell Johnson, 80, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Greenhouses at Traceway. He was born August 20, 1941, in Itawamba County to Onnie Lee and Vula Rae Hughes Johnson. He retired after 40 years of service at Vend Foods and was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a hard worker and was dearly loved by his family and friends. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joyce Johnson; two daughters, Carol Tucker (Freddy) and Penny Parmer (Tim); and one son, Ken Johnson (Michelle), all of Fulton; one brother, Joe Johnson (Teresa) of Allen, Texas; four grandchildren, Zack Tucker, Courtney Prather (Nate), Gracie Johnson, and Landon Johnson; and a host of extended family members. He was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents; an infant sister, Myra Jean Johnson; and a host of aunts and uncles. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family would like to extend a word of appreciation to the caregivers and staff at the Coen House of the Greenhouses at Traceway. Condolences may be shared with the Johnson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
