Kenneth Johnson, age 58 died Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the Spring Gate Rehab Facility in Memphis after an extended illness. He was a factory worker having worked in the furniture industry for many years and he was a Baptist. Graveside services will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at the Kirkville cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include a daughter Alexis Johnson (Derrick Faulkner) of Henderson; sons, Jeremy Johnson (JoAnne) of Myrtle, MS and Cody Johnson of Booneville; (9) grandchildren, Shad, Levi, Ethan, Abigayle, Tyler, Haley, Addison, Aliyah and Ayla; great-grandchild, Paisley Grace. He was preceded in death by her parents, James and Minnie Barnes Johnson; (1) sister and (4) brothers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

