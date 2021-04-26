Lakeitha Michelle Johnson, 43, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Reflection of Life . Services will be on Wednesday April 28, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

