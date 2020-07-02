58, passed away on Sat., June27, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. "Donnie" was born to his late parents, Eva C. and Richard Johnson on Feb. 23, 1962 in Houston, MS. He received his education in the Okolona School System. Donnie was also a factory worker. Larry "Donnie" Johnson is survived by his wife of 31 years, Florene Ezell-Johnson of Okolona. Three daughters; April Ezell, Princess Johnson, and Amber Johnson all of Okolona. Two sons; Larry Johnson, Jr. And Treyon Johnson. Five sisters; Mary Helen Johnson of Kansas, Annette Parson of West Point, Gloria Young of Okolona, Charlene Bell of Okolona, and Jennifer Johnson. Eight brothers; Arvester Townsend, Evan Townsend, Willie James Ollie, Ray Johnson, Richard Johnson, James Johnson, Oliver Johnson, and Jeffery Johnson. There are also five grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., July 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sun., July 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC cemetery. The mandatory safety guidelines will be in place. Williams Memorial is charge of all arrangements.
