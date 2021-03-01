Latasha Johnson

Victoria Latasha Johnson, "Tasha", was born August 24, 1970 to the late John H. and Ruth Naomi Johnson. Tasha was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She later moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she was a devoted caregiver. Tasha transitioned from this life to glory on February 23, 2021 at Baptist Memorial East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Tasha leaves to cherish her memory: one brother John H. Johnson II (Lamieka), a nephew Israel Jamal Johnson, her grandmother Mamie Evelena Smith, a special friend Jackie Mablin, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face coverings are required. Service will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Cherry Creek MB Church Cemetery in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.