Victoria Latasha Johnson, "Tasha", was born August 24, 1970 to the late John H. and Ruth Naomi Johnson. Tasha was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She later moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she was a devoted caregiver. Tasha transitioned from this life to glory on February 23, 2021 at Baptist Memorial East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Tasha leaves to cherish her memory: one brother John H. Johnson II (Lamieka), a nephew Israel Jamal Johnson, her grandmother Mamie Evelena Smith, a special friend Jackie Mablin, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face coverings are required. Service will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Cherry Creek MB Church Cemetery in Ecru, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
