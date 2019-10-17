VERONA, MS -- Lucille Johnson, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Home in Verona, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Chandlers Temple CME Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to service time at Chandlers Temple CME Church. Beasley Funeral Home, Inc entrusted with arrangements. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery .

