Mark David Johnson, 60, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he was born June 21, 1960 to Fletcher Gilbert and Jo Ann Hawkes Johnson. Earlier in life, he worked as a manufacturer's representative and partner with Johnson Sales Company for many years. Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved music and was an avid guitar and piano player. He was a faithful follower of Christ and was raised in the Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his sister, Katie Wilson and her husband, Jay of Huntsville, Alabama; two brothers, Steve Johnson and his wife, Kim and Eric Johnson and his wife, Lynne all of Belden; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

