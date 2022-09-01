Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mary Elizabeth Bell Johnson, 87, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12pm at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 2840 Willie Moore Road, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.