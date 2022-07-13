Mary Johnson

Mary Johnson, age 65, was born January 16, 1957 in Tippah County, MS to the late Thomas and Vera Prather. She attended Walnut High School. She was married to the late Willie "Doc" Johnson. She worked at Biltrite for over 20 years. Everyone called her, "Susie". She truly loved her family. She leaves four children to cherish her memory: Carla Dixon, Charlotte Leatherwood, Samantha Johnson and Stephan Johnson. Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, 3p at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.