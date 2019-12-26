Mattie Johnson, 79, was born on February 18, 1940 to the late Alice and Charlie Johnson. She departed her earthly life on December 21, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: Godson, Little Harry Barton; Goddaughter, Catherine "Cat" Morris; five sisters: Alice Faye Hines, Rita (Freddie) Spight, Charlene (Ted) Luster, Zelda (Harry) Barton and Patticia (Charles) Stricklin; three brothers: Claudie (Ruby) Johnson, Howard (Jean) Mitchell, and Robert (Ellie) Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
