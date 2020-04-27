AMORY -- Merilee Johnson, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at HOME in AMORY. Services will be on Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Chapel Cemetery in Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at New Chapel Cemetery.

