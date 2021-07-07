Merlene Wilson Johnson, 93, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 10, 1928 to the late Ellie Wilson and the late Beulah Wood Wilson in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, going to church and spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday July 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Chris Johnson, and Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Saucer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday July 8 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters; Brenda Gail (Johnny) Jamerson of Golden, and Glenda Johnson of Fulton, son; Ricky Joe (Kim) Johnson of Dorsey, daughter in law; Janet Johnson of Fulton, grandchildren; Melinda (Ken) Lentz, Tracy (Jonathan) George, Kayla Jamerson, Dana (John) Schmidt, Chris (Anna) Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Lee Ann (Andy) Houpt, Brian (Serenia) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, and Brandon (Leslie) Sheffield, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; Donnis Johnson, parents; Ellie and Beulah Wilson, son; Danny Johnson, 2 brothers; Everett Wilson, and Alvin Wilson, 2 sisters, Bea Ryan, and Bernice Johnson. Pallbearers will be Chris Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Brandon Sheffield, Jonathan George, Ken Lentz, and John David Schmidt. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Crane, Philip Crane, Ricky Thomas, Andrew Bush, and Johnny Wilson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
