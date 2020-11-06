Metta Roseanne Johnson, 63, passed away Thursday, November 5 at her home peacefully. Born March 31, 1957, to the late Mose Garrett and Jackie Garrett. She lived all of her life in Baldwyn and graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1975 with her beloved classmates. She fell in love with her high school sweetheart Billy Johnson and married in 1978. They had two sons Dustin and Cody Johnson. Together they enjoyed camping at Pickwick Lake with family and spending time with family and friends. She later attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and graduated as a registered nurse and worked at North Mississippi Medical Center for several years. She more recently enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Hunter, Cooper, and Vale Johnson watching movies, playing games and dress up, and enjoying the outdoors. Metta is preceded in death by her father Mose Garrett, grandparents William and Grace Cooper and Ellis and Georgia Garrett, and father-in-law Thomas Johnson. Metta is survived by her husband William "Billy" Johnson, of Baldwyn; sons Dustin (Sarah) Johnson of Jackson, TN, and Cody (Telina) Johnson of Tupelo; grandchildren Hunter Johnson, Cooper Johnson, and Brier Vale Johnson; sister Pam (Stephen) Hawkins; mother Jackie Garrett; mother-in-law Gay Johnson; sister and brothers-in-law Tommy (Carol) Johnson, Kim (Chad) Chapman, and Johnny Johnson; nieces and nephews Demi (Jamie) Roberts, LJ Vegas, Jennifer (Ben) Altom, Stephanie (Daniel) Shipp, Chad Chapman, Jr., Cory (Emily) Chapman, Kayla Chapman, Johnna Johnson, Vielman Cruz; great nieces and nephews Gracie Hughes, Drew Hughes, Lucy Shipp, Millie Altom, Thomas, Matthew, and Luke Chapman. Services will be held Monday, November 9 with visitation from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and ceremony at 2 p.m. with Tommy Johnson officiating at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. The grandsons and great nephews will serve as pallbearers: Hunter Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Drew Hughes, Chad Chapman, Jr., and Cory Chapman. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
